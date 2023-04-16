Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 62.0% in the third quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 8,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the third quarter worth about $229,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 19,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 5.7% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 169,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,061,000 after purchasing an additional 9,145 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GILD opened at $83.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.17 and a 12-month high of $89.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.03 and its 200 day moving average is $80.90. The company has a market capitalization of $103.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.38.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.17. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 82.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 12,984 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.96, for a total value of $1,038,200.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,607,594.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.60.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

