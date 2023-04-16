Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 100 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Paychex during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Paychex during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in Paychex during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Paychex by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 71.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paychex Stock Performance

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $107.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.66 and a fifty-two week high of $141.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $111.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.05. The company has a market capitalization of $38.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.97.

Paychex Announces Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.56% and a net margin of 30.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 76.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PAYX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Paychex from $117.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Paychex from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Paychex from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Paychex from $131.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Paychex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.79.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

