Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 9,223 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,223 shares during the quarter. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $2,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 52.1% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Price Performance

LMBS opened at $48.01 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.88 and its 200 day moving average is $47.60. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $46.62 and a 12-month high of $48.96.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th.

(Get Rating)

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.