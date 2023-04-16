Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

CRSR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays upped their target price on Corsair Gaming from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Wedbush lowered Corsair Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Corsair Gaming from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corsair Gaming has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.71.

Shares of NASDAQ CRSR traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.60. The stock had a trading volume of 224,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,888. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.50 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.49. Corsair Gaming has a 52-week low of $10.96 and a 52-week high of $20.38.

Corsair Gaming ( NASDAQ:CRSR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $398.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.54 million. Corsair Gaming had a positive return on equity of 0.04% and a negative net margin of 4.85%. Analysts expect that Corsair Gaming will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Corsair Gaming news, COO Thi L. La sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $90,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 231,840 shares in the company, valued at $4,205,577.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 61.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRSR. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 9.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,828,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,150,000 after purchasing an additional 511,144 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 7.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,435,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,341,000 after acquiring an additional 300,624 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 11.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,169,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,278,000 after purchasing an additional 116,858 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its position in Corsair Gaming by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 944,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,813,000 after purchasing an additional 125,003 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LP grew its position in Corsair Gaming by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 944,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,813,000 after buying an additional 125,003 shares during the period. 81.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

