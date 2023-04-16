COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the March 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

COSCO SHIPPING Trading Up 3.5 %

OTCMKTS:CICOY traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,870. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.47. COSCO SHIPPING has a 52-week low of $4.87 and a 52-week high of $9.36.

Get COSCO SHIPPING alerts:

About COSCO SHIPPING

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, container terminals, and other terminal related businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through Container Shipping Business and Terminal Business segments.

Receive News & Ratings for COSCO SHIPPING Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COSCO SHIPPING and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.