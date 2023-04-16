Cosmos Reaches Market Cap of $3.66 Billion (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 16th. Cosmos has a total market cap of $3.66 billion and $186.19 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for approximately $12.79 or 0.00042684 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Cosmos has traded up 17% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cosmos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.22 or 0.00067468 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000227 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00007564 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00019732 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003131 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001328 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001337 BTC.

About Cosmos

ATOM uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 311,198,867 coins and its circulating supply is 286,370,297 coins. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cosmos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cosmos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.