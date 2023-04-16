Cosmos Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.63 Billion (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 16th. Cosmos has a total market capitalization of $3.63 billion and approximately $190.12 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Cosmos has traded 16% higher against the dollar. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for about $12.69 or 0.00041842 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.10 or 0.00062991 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000223 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00007550 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00019187 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000753 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003125 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001321 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001329 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

Cosmos uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 311,198,867 coins and its circulating supply is 286,370,297 coins. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

