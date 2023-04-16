Costco Wholesale Co.’s March Same-Store Sales Numbers Beat Expectations (NASDAQ:COST)

Costco Wholesale’s (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) same store sales increased by 10% in the month of March. Costco Wholesale’s stock rose by 0% in the first day of trading following the report.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on COST shares. TheStreet raised Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Northcoast Research upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $470.00 to $478.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $538.00 to $568.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $549.52.
Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale
In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total value of $999,505.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,252,162. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total transaction of $1,259,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,592,861.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total value of $999,505.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,252,162. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,668 shares of company stock valued at $3,290,566 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Costco Wholesale Stock Down 1.3 %
Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $55.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.61 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale will post 14.38 EPS for the current year.
Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.45%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COST. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 5,254 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 383,691 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $220,948,000 after buying an additional 96,566 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 232 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at $333,000. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.
Costco Wholesale Company Profile
Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Costco Wholesale (COST)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/10 – 4/14
- What is an IRA Account? All About IRAs
- Investing in Quantum Computing: A Guide
- Earnings Beat Proves Citigroup to be The Cheaper Bank Stock
- How to Invest in an IRA in 7 Simple Steps
Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.