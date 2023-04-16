Cowen Prime Advisors LLC Acquires 80,412 Shares of VolitionRx Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX)

Cowen Prime Advisors LLC raised its holdings in VolitionRx Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX – Get Rating) by 83.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 177,043 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,412 shares during the quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC’s holdings in VolitionRx were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VNRX. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in VolitionRx by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 547,862 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 5,644 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of VolitionRx by 10.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 115,323 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of VolitionRx by 316.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of VolitionRx during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of VolitionRx during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Get VolitionRx alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of VolitionRx in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Benchmark downgraded VolitionRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Insider Buying and Selling at VolitionRx

VolitionRx Trading Down 2.9 %

In other VolitionRx news, Director Guy Archibald Innes bought 234,000 shares of VolitionRx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.75 per share, with a total value of $409,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 154,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,382. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VNRX stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,513. The company has a market cap of $97.09 million, a PE ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.73. VolitionRx Limited has a fifty-two week low of $1.31 and a fifty-two week high of $2.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

VolitionRx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VolitionRX Ltd. engages in the development of blood-based cancer tests to help diagnose a range of cancers. Its products include the Nucleosomics platform that identifies and measures nucleosomes in the bloodstream or other bodily fluids. The company was founded on September 24, 1998 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VolitionRx Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VolitionRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VolitionRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.