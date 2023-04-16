Cowen Prime Advisors LLC Acquires 8,937 Shares of Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT)

Cowen Prime Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 455,637 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,937 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quotient Technology were worth $1,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Quotient Technology during the third quarter valued at $25,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Quotient Technology by 388.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10,630 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quotient Technology by 227.7% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 19,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 13,528 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quotient Technology during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Quotient Technology during the first quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Quotient Technology from $2.90 to $2.80 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Quotient Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Quotient Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

Shares of NYSE QUOT traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.20. 223,610 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,024. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.18. Quotient Technology Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.68 and a twelve month high of $6.30.

Quotient Technology, Inc engages in the operation of a digital marketing platform that connects brands and retailers with consumers through web, mobile, and social channels. It offers digital printable coupons, digital paperless coupons, coupon codes and other promotions. The company was founded by Steven R.

