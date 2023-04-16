Cowen Prime Advisors LLC Buys 15,607 Shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Cowen Prime Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) by 236.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,207 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,607 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LNTH. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Lantheus in the first quarter valued at about $177,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Lantheus in the first quarter valued at about $856,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Lantheus by 2.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 629,033 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,791,000 after acquiring an additional 16,422 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lantheus by 14.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,235 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lantheus in the first quarter valued at about $354,000. 97.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lantheus news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.58, for a total transaction of $27,629.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,458,718.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 12,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total transaction of $892,722.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 729,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,425,723.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 386 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.58, for a total value of $27,629.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,458,718.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 233,787 shares of company stock valued at $17,655,397 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lantheus Trading Up 1.6 %

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lantheus in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on Lantheus in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Lantheus from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Lantheus from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.83.

NASDAQ LNTH traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.67. 1,045,951 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 877,889. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.46 and a 52 week high of $88.89. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 260.79 and a beta of 0.66.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.41. Lantheus had a return on equity of 51.60% and a net margin of 3.00%. The company had revenue of $263.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.61 million. Analysts forecast that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

Featured Articles

