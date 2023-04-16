Cowen Prime Advisors LLC Buys 36,955 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Cowen Prime Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 42.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,010 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 36,955 shares during the period. Kinder Morgan accounts for approximately 0.9% of Cowen Prime Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,320,876 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $23,882,000 after purchasing an additional 7,001 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 171,253 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth about $2,526,000. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 11,819 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 27,233 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. 60.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In other news, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $240,028.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,763.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $27,660.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,618.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $240,028.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,763.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

NYSE KMI traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.81. 8,376,020 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,206,242. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.87. The company has a market cap of $40.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.94. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.77 and a 1-year high of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 13.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 18th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the pipeline company to buy up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 99.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KMI shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.80.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc engages in providing pipeline transportation of natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage systems.

