Cowen Prime Advisors LLC Has $6.07 Million Stock Holdings in Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI)

Cowen Prime Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,698,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,050 shares during the quarter. Genius Sports makes up approximately 2.5% of Cowen Prime Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genius Sports were worth $6,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GENI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Genius Sports by 37.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 17,455 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Genius Sports by 28.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 981,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,515,000 after acquiring an additional 218,044 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Genius Sports during the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Genius Sports during the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Genius Sports by 26.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 526,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 108,874 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GENI shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Genius Sports from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Monday, March 13th. JMP Securities started coverage on Genius Sports in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Genius Sports in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.00.

Shares of GENI stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.44. The company had a trading volume of 434,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,267,545. Genius Sports Limited has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $5.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.75 and its 200 day moving average is $4.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

