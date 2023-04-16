Cowen Prime Advisors LLC Invests $60,000 in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VSH. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 12,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 0.9% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 69,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 1.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 32.5% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Intertechnology Stock Performance

Vishay Intertechnology stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.64. 552,138 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 891,628. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.31. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a one year low of $16.73 and a one year high of $24.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Vishay Intertechnology Announces Dividend

Vishay Intertechnology ( NYSE:VSH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $855.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $882.63 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 12.26%. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vishay Intertechnology news, Chairman Marc Zandman sold 23,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total value of $501,944.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 35,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $748,725.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Vishay Intertechnology in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of discrete semiconductors and passive components. It operates through the following segments: MOSFET (metal oxide semiconductor field-effect transistor), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors. The MOSFET segment offers semiconductors which function as solid state switches to control power.

