Cowen Prime Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK)

Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of QuickLogic as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of QuickLogic by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,973 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QuickLogic by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of QuickLogic by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,738 shares during the period. Herald Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of QuickLogic by 84.6% in the 3rd quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 332,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 152,279 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QuickLogic by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 503,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after acquiring an additional 10,677 shares during the period. 22.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Elias Nader sold 5,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.64, for a total transaction of $28,820.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,322.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QUIK stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $5.68. 7,488 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,206. QuickLogic Co. has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $9.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.87.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). QuickLogic had a negative return on equity of 38.71% and a negative net margin of 26.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 million. On average, research analysts expect that QuickLogic Co. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on QuickLogic in a report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

QuickLogic Corp. operates as a semiconductor company, which designs, markets, and supports primarily Customer Specific Standard Products and secondarily, Field Programmable Gate Arrays, sensor software algorithms, software drivers, associated design software and programming hardware. It develops and markets low power customizable semiconductor and software algorithm solutions that enable customers to differentiate their products by adding new features, extending battery life, becoming more contextually aware and improving the visual experience with their mobile, consumer and enterprise products.

