Cowen Prime Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 24,500 Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS)

Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 24,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in Leonardo DRS during the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Leonardo DRS during the fourth quarter valued at about $136,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in Leonardo DRS during the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Leonardo DRS during the fourth quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Leonardo DRS during the fourth quarter valued at about $545,000. 61.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DRS. CJS Securities began coverage on Leonardo DRS in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Leonardo DRS in a report on Friday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Leonardo DRS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Shares of DRS stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.70. The stock had a trading volume of 387,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,313. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.87. Leonardo DRS, Inc. has a one year low of $9.11 and a one year high of $15.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.18.

Leonardo DRS, Inc engages in the provision of defense products and technologies. It develops and manufactures defense products for the U.S. military, intelligence agencies and allies around the world. Its broad technology portfolio focuses on advanced sensing, network computing, force protection, and electrical power and propulsion, as well as a range of key defense priorities.

