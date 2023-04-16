Cowen Prime Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Cowen Prime Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 59.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,681 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Addenda Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the third quarter worth about $29,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 37.5% during the third quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 808.1% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Electric stock traded up $1.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $95.44. 5,755,636 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,383,302. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $46.55 and a fifty-two week high of $97.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,181.33, a P/E/G ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.09.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.13. General Electric had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 0.29%. The firm had revenue of $21.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that General Electric will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,066.67%.

GE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on General Electric from $95.00 to $109.00 in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on General Electric from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on General Electric from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. TheStreet raised General Electric from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on General Electric from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.21.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

