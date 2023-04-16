Cowen Prime Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Cowen Prime Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 455.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 13,704 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments comprises about 1.1% of Cowen Prime Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TXN. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Texas Instruments by 993.8% in the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 685.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

NASDAQ:TXN traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $178.98. 2,741,962 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,675,419. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 4.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.59. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $144.46 and a 1 year high of $186.30. The company has a market cap of $162.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.04.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 61.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.77%.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $212,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,357 shares in the company, valued at $5,363,171.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $212,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,357 shares in the company, valued at $5,363,171.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total transaction of $557,424.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,139,036.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TXN has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.70.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

Further Reading

