Craig Hallum Raises Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Price Target to $46.00

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Craig Hallum from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Apogee Enterprises in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Apogee Enterprises Stock Performance

NASDAQ APOG opened at $42.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $937.26 million, a P/E ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Apogee Enterprises has a 1-year low of $35.96 and a 1-year high of $49.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises ( NASDAQ:APOG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $344.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.58 million. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Apogee Enterprises will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,868,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,117,000 after purchasing an additional 182,687 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,455,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,617,000 after acquiring an additional 30,106 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,124,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,009,000 after acquiring an additional 29,827 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 927,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,459,000 after acquiring an additional 24,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 401,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,870,000 after acquiring an additional 9,998 shares during the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises, Inc engages in the design and development of architectural products and services. It also provides architectural glass, aluminum framing systems and installation services for buildings, as well as value-added glazing products for custom picture framing. The company operates through the following segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies.

