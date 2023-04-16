Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs (NASDAQ:USOI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs (NASDAQ:USOI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 90.4% from the March 15th total of 25,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 5,240 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs by 395.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 928,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,077,000 after buying an additional 740,718 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs during the 3rd quarter valued at about $365,000.

Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs Stock Performance

Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,402. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.71 and a 200-day moving average of $82.67. Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs has a one year low of $70.07 and a one year high of $118.00.

Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be given a $0.6024 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 19th.

