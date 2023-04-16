Crestone Asset Management LLC Makes New $214,000 Investment in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Crestone Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth $112,686,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 43.4% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,860,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,456,000 after buying an additional 563,103 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,496,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,341,000 after buying an additional 208,531 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 15.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,129,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,977,000 after buying an additional 151,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 312.2% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,692,000 after buying an additional 120,180 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $123.26 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.45. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $110.55 and a 1-year high of $133.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

