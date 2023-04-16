Crestone Asset Management LLC Sells 8,399 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Crestone Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 43.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,399 shares during the period. Crestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 42,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,456,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,721,463,000 after buying an additional 1,341,724 shares during the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 37.2% during the third quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 8,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 235,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,667,000 after buying an additional 12,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 263.2% during the third quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 28,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after buying an additional 20,748 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $90.83 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $77.28 and a 12-month high of $100.61.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.