CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Research Coverage Started at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $122.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a buy rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $72.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $50.31 on Thursday. CRISPR Therapeutics has a one year low of $38.94 and a one year high of $86.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.53 and a 200-day moving average of $50.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 1.71.

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.27) by $0.86. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.85% and a negative net margin of 54,271.70%. The company had revenue of $6.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.84) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total transaction of $1,286,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,998,143.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,604,500 over the last three months. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 0.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,602,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,107,000 after buying an additional 10,992 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 158.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,014,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,194,000 after buying an additional 1,848,437 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,993,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,689,000 after buying an additional 752,132 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 9.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,346,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,350,000 after purchasing an additional 194,458 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 228.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,569,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.51% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

