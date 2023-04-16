Critical Analysis: AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH) versus Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX)

AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH – Get Rating) and Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for AdTheorent and Cardlytics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AdTheorent 1 2 2 0 2.20 Cardlytics 2 2 1 0 1.80

AdTheorent presently has a consensus price target of $3.57, indicating a potential upside of 138.10%. Cardlytics has a consensus price target of $8.20, indicating a potential upside of 28.33%. Given AdTheorent’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe AdTheorent is more favorable than Cardlytics.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AdTheorent $166.08 million 0.79 $29.34 million $0.27 5.56 Cardlytics $298.54 million 0.72 -$465.26 million ($13.99) -0.46

This table compares AdTheorent and Cardlytics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

AdTheorent has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cardlytics. Cardlytics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AdTheorent, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares AdTheorent and Cardlytics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AdTheorent 17.67% 10.21% 7.34% Cardlytics -155.85% -20.15% -10.22%

Risk and Volatility

AdTheorent has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cardlytics has a beta of 1.74, meaning that its share price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

14.5% of AdTheorent shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.2% of Cardlytics shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of AdTheorent shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Cardlytics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

AdTheorent beats Cardlytics on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AdTheorent

AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc., a digital media platform, provides machine learning platform for advertisers and marketers in the United States and Canada. The company offers predictive targeting, geo-intelligence, and cross-environment map solutions, as well as Studio A\T. It serves pharmaceutical/healthcare, dining, retail, and travel and hospitality, as well as banking, financial services and insurance industries. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc. engages in the business of operating an advertising platform which includes online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications. It operates under the Cardlytics and Bridg Platforms. The Cardlytics Platform segment focuses on the United States and the United Kingdom, which represents proprietary advertising channels. The Bridg Platform segment is involved in utilizing POS data from merchant data partners, including product-level purchase data to enable marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing in a privacy protected manner. The company was founded by Scott David Grimes, Lynne Marie Laube, and Hans Theisen on June 26, 2008 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

