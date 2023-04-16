Crypterium (CRPT) Hits Market Cap of $8.49 Million

Crypterium (CRPT) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 16th. Over the last seven days, Crypterium has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar. One Crypterium token can currently be bought for about $0.0889 or 0.00000295 BTC on exchanges. Crypterium has a market cap of $8.49 million and $712,923.54 worth of Crypterium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001237 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00336546 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About Crypterium

Crypterium’s genesis date was September 27th, 2020. Crypterium’s total supply is 95,477,888 tokens. Crypterium’s official message board is medium.com/crypterium. Crypterium’s official Twitter account is @crypterium and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Crypterium is https://reddit.com/r/crypterium_com. Crypterium’s official website is crypterium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypterium is a cryptobank platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide an instant processing engine for both fiat and crypto based currency transactions while enabling inter-changeability between the two. Furthermore, an app will be available for download to Android and IOS operation systems.

The Crypterium token (CRPT) is an ERC-20 token that will work as the medium of exchange within the platform, a utility token intended for usage in any b2b/b2c products with different mechanics. Most often, the token works as a loyalty tool. Basically, CRPT was intended for meeting the Crypterium service needs. However, as the token’s popularity was growing, its application sphere expanded. Today, CRPT is developing as an ecosystem.”

Buying and Selling Crypterium

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypterium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypterium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crypterium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

