CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 36.4% from the March 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

CSL Stock Down 1.6 %

OTCMKTS:CSLLY traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $100.67. The company had a trading volume of 34,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,662. CSL has a 1 year low of $83.30 and a 1 year high of $110.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.45 and a 200 day moving average of $97.44.

About CSL

CSL Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of biopharmaceutical and allied products. It operates through the following segments: CSL Behring and CSL Seqirus. The CSL Behring segment provides plasma therapies and conducts early stage research on plasma and non plasma therapies.

