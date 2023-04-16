CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF) Short Interest Up 93.4% in March

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 271,100 shares, an increase of 93.4% from the March 15th total of 140,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,711.0 days.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust stock remained flat at $11.96 on Friday. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $10.99 and a 12-month high of $14.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, CIBC boosted their price objective on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

CT Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated and closed end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Financial Services, and CT REIT. The Retail segment consists of the businesses operated under CTC’s retail banners including Canadian Tire, SportChek, Mark’s, PartSource, Helly Hansen and Party City, and petroleum.

Featured Stories

