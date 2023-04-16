Curtiss Motorcycles Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMOT) Short Interest Down 84.7% in March

Curtiss Motorcycles Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMOT – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 84.7% from the March 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Curtiss Motorcycles Price Performance

Shares of Curtiss Motorcycles stock remained flat at $0.17 during trading hours on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.18. Curtiss Motorcycles has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $0.45.

Curtiss Motorcycles Company Profile

Curtiss Motorcycles Co, Inc manufactures American handcrafted street motorcycles. It engages in the designing and assembling of heavyweight motorcycles geared for customers. The company was founded by H. Matthew Chambers in May 2005 and is headquartered in Leeds, AL.

