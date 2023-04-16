Curtiss Motorcycles Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMOT) Short Interest Down 84.7% in March

Curtiss Motorcycles Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMOT – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 84.7% from the March 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Curtiss Motorcycles Price Performance
Shares of Curtiss Motorcycles stock remained flat at $0.17 during trading hours on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.18. Curtiss Motorcycles has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $0.45.
Curtiss Motorcycles Company Profile
