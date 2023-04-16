Cypress Capital LLC Has $3.82 Million Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Cypress Capital LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,652 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up about 1.3% of Cypress Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Cypress Capital LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in AbbVie by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,486,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 10,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 53,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total value of $8,089,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,280,095.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other AbbVie news, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 15,942 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total value of $2,440,401.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 809 shares in the company, valued at $123,841.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 53,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total value of $8,089,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,280,095.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 178,268 shares of company stock valued at $27,231,420 over the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of ABBV traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $161.59. 3,473,284 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,968,429. The company has a market cap of $285.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.58. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.09 and a fifty-two week high of $168.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $154.70 and its 200 day moving average is $153.59.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.52% and a net margin of 20.39%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ABBV shares. StockNews.com upgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research cut AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on AbbVie from $169.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on AbbVie from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.94.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

