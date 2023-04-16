Cypress Capital LLC Purchases 133 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Cypress Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,387 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies comprises 0.7% of Cypress Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Cypress Capital LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 56.0% in the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 70.6% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total transaction of $1,853,967.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,888 shares in the company, valued at $3,523,936. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LOW. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $258.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.85.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $202.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,028,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,756,047. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.12 and a 1-year high of $223.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $201.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.43.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.63% and a negative return on equity of 82.30%. The firm had revenue of $22.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

