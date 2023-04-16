Dave Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVEW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Dave Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVEW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the March 15th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Dave Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DAVEW traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.03. 350 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,147. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.04. Dave has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $1.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dave

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Dave stock. Cowen AND Company LLC raised its holdings in Dave Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVEW – Get Rating) by 4,232.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,015,053 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 991,626 shares during the quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC’s holdings in Dave were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

