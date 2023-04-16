Dawn Protocol Price Tops $0.81 on Exchanges (DAWN)

Dawn Protocol (DAWN) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 16th. Dawn Protocol has a total market capitalization of $60.03 million and approximately $811,784.26 worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Dawn Protocol has traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Dawn Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.81 or 0.00002661 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Dawn Protocol

Dawn Protocol launched on May 5th, 2020. Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 76,588,157 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,464,266 tokens. The official website for Dawn Protocol is dawn.org. The official message board for Dawn Protocol is medium.com/@dawnprotocol. Dawn Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dawnprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dawn Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Dawn token started as a FirstBlood 1ST token. FirstBlood tokens were created back in 2016, being the third notable token sale on Ethereum. In 2020, a token swap begun to convert legacy FirstBlood 1ST to new Dawn token. Today, the Dawn token can be used on FirstBlood Esports platform for paid competitive video gaming.”

