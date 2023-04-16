DeepOnion (ONION) Price Down 13.9% Over Last 7 Days

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 7.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 16th. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $601,224.68 and $670.64 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 13.9% lower against the dollar. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for about $0.0262 or 0.00000087 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,912,816 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

