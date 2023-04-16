Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,330,000 shares, a decline of 44.7% from the March 15th total of 9,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 846,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.3 days. Approximately 14.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Definitive Healthcare Price Performance

DH stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.82. 354,214 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 978,026. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.19, a PEG ratio of 47.10 and a beta of 0.49. Definitive Healthcare has a 52-week low of $9.42 and a 52-week high of $30.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.12.

Get Definitive Healthcare alerts:

Institutional Trading of Definitive Healthcare

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 13.4% in the third quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 11,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,571,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,847,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,293,000 after buying an additional 433,758 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 2.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 198,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after buying an additional 5,577 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Definitive Healthcare Company Profile

DH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.71.

(Get Rating)

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare commercial intelligence in the United States. Its solutions provide information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers in the area ranging from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Definitive Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Definitive Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.