Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Price Target to $227.00

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $231.00 to $227.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

CMI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cummins in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Cummins from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Cummins from $287.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Cummins from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $254.25.

Cummins Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $233.61 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $240.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.64. Cummins has a twelve month low of $184.27 and a twelve month high of $261.91. The company has a market cap of $33.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $4.52. Cummins had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cummins will post 18.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 41.56%.

Insider Activity at Cummins

In related news, VP Walter J. Fier sold 3,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.99, for a total transaction of $836,637.93. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,689.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Walter J. Fier sold 3,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.99, for a total transaction of $836,637.93. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,689.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.34, for a total value of $1,397,963.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,073,776.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,709 shares of company stock valued at $4,245,545 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cummins

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 588.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cummins

Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Featured Articles

