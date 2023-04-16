Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Douglas Emmett from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Piper Sandler raised Douglas Emmett from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Douglas Emmett from a hold rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Douglas Emmett currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.78.

Douglas Emmett Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE DEI opened at $12.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Douglas Emmett has a 12 month low of $10.62 and a 12 month high of $31.97.

Douglas Emmett Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Douglas Emmett

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.15%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is 138.18%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DEI. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Douglas Emmett in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 16.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the first quarter worth approximately $371,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 64,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 6,132 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the first quarter worth approximately $448,000. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

Featured Articles

