DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Raised to Neutral at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $17.00 price target on the stock.

DKNG has been the subject of several other reports. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of DraftKings from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of DraftKings from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of DraftKings from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of DraftKings from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.57.

DKNG opened at $19.16 on Thursday. DraftKings has a 52-week low of $9.77 and a 52-week high of $21.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.48. The company has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 1.79.

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $855.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $799.29 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 61.51% and a negative return on equity of 87.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 80.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.80) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that DraftKings will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jason Robins sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total value of $5,316,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,152,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,023,983.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 18,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $392,592.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,167.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total transaction of $5,316,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,152,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,023,983.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,442,924 shares of company stock worth $27,070,786. Insiders own 55.92% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DKNG. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,704,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of DraftKings by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,631,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121,342 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP bought a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,108,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of DraftKings by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 5,578,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of DraftKings by 154.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,652,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.60% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

