Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) PT Raised to C$11.50 at CIBC

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by CIBC from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dundee Precious Metals currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$11.33.

Shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock opened at C$10.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$9.20 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.66. Dundee Precious Metals has a 52-week low of C$5.41 and a 52-week high of C$10.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a current ratio of 6.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th will be issued a $0.053 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. This is a boost from Dundee Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Dundee Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 84.62%.

In related news, Senior Officer David Rae sold 26,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.11, for a total transaction of C$245,332.30. In related news, Director Nikolay Hristov sold 22,733 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.80, for a total value of C$200,050.40. Also, Senior Officer David Rae sold 26,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.11, for a total transaction of C$245,332.30. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,163 shares of company stock valued at $470,008. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. Its principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

