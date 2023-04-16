EAC Price Tops $0.0171 on Top Exchanges (EAC)

EAC (EAC) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 16th. In the last week, EAC has traded up 9.4% against the US dollar. EAC has a market capitalization of $5.14 million and approximately $5,763.01 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EAC token can currently be purchased for about $0.0171 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get EAC alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0913 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $101.54 or 0.00333035 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00011172 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000722 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000586 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC Token Profile

EAC (EAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform. The official website for EAC is eacplatform.io.

EAC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.01703286 USD and is up 2.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $3,953.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EAC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EAC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.