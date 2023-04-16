eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFTR) Short Interest Down 45.2% in March

eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFTR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,900 shares, a decline of 45.2% from the March 15th total of 71,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 241,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on eFFECTOR Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFTR. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $118,000. 68.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ EFTR remained flat at $0.39 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 98,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,148. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.46 and its 200-day moving average is $0.49. eFFECTOR Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.34 and a one year high of $3.83. The stock has a market cap of $16.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 0.30.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.67 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that eFFECTOR Therapeutics will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of selective translation regulator inhibitors for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is Tomivosertib, an oral small-molecule inhibitor of MNK that is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

Featured Stories

