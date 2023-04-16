Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELTP) Short Interest Up 193.8% in March

Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELTP – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, an increase of 193.8% from the March 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 544,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Elite Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of ELTP stock remained flat at $0.03 during midday trading on Friday. 155,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,727. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.03. Elite Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $31.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.21.

Get Elite Pharmaceuticals alerts:

About Elite Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of pharmacological abuse-deterrent opioid products. It operates through the Abbreviated New Drug Applications (ANDA) and New Drug Applications (NDA) segments. The ANDA segment includes generic pharmaceuticals. The NDA segment is composed of branded pharmaceuticals.

Receive News & Ratings for Elite Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elite Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.