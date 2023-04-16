Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELTP) Short Interest Up 193.8% in March

Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELTP – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, an increase of 193.8% from the March 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 544,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Elite Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of ELTP stock remained flat at $0.03 during midday trading on Friday. 155,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,727. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.03. Elite Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $31.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.21.
About Elite Pharmaceuticals
