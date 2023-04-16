Encavis AG (OTCMKTS:ENCVF) Short Interest Down 37.1% in March

Encavis AG (OTCMKTS:ENCVF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,100 shares, a decrease of 37.1% from the March 15th total of 79,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 501.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Encavis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th.

Get Encavis alerts:

Encavis Stock Performance

ENCVF stock remained flat at C$15.28 during trading on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.81. Encavis has a 52 week low of C$15.28 and a 52 week high of C$15.28.

Encavis Company Profile

Encavis AG, an independent power producer, acquires and operates solar and onshore wind parks in Europe. It operates through PV Parks, PV Service, Wind Parks, and Asset Management segments. The company's portfolio includes 208 solar parks and 96 wind parks with a capacity of around 3.2 gigawatt in Germany, Italy, France, the United Kingdom, Austria, Finland, Sweden, Denmark, the Netherlands, Spain, and Ireland.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Encavis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encavis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.