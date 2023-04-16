Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,869 Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOOG. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 40,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 109.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 42,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,994,000 after acquiring an additional 22,274 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VOOG opened at $232.87 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $224.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.28. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $199.36 and a 52-week high of $266.51. The company has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.05.

About Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

