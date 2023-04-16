Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,944 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MGK. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Bangor Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

MGK opened at $204.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.31. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $165.89 and a 52 week high of $226.70. The company has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

