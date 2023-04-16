Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PGR. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Progressive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Progressive by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 348 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total transaction of $126,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,070,555.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $397,441.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,110,654.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total value of $126,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,070,555.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,987 shares of company stock worth $3,250,378. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Stock Performance

PGR stock opened at $135.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.52 billion, a PE ratio of 96.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.50. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $106.35 and a 12-month high of $149.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.88.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.33 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 1.64%. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PGR shares. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Progressive in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Progressive from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Progressive from $159.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Progressive from $178.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Progressive from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Progressive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.13.

Progressive Company Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading

