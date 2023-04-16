Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Has $433,000 Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,143 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Illumina by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,836,349 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,449,047,000 after purchasing an additional 181,628 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Illumina by 62.0% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,521,397 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $862,637,000 after buying an additional 1,731,169 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its stake in Illumina by 1.8% during the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,591,247 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $303,594,000 after buying an additional 27,792 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Illumina by 74.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,574,461 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $300,391,000 after buying an additional 671,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Illumina by 7.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 923,588 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $176,211,000 after purchasing an additional 64,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Stock Performance

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $228.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.45 and a 52 week high of $352.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $212.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.11). Illumina had a positive return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 96.12%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ILMN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Illumina from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $249.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Illumina from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Illumina from $303.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 3,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total value of $779,718.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,491.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total transaction of $105,785.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,098,053.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 3,917 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total transaction of $779,718.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,881 shares in the company, valued at $573,491.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,815 shares of company stock valued at $1,974,496 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

Featured Articles

