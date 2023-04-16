Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $201,000 in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reframe Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth $222,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $621,000. CapWealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $282,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 6,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 18,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,378,000 after acquiring an additional 3,618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on CAT. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays increased their target price on Caterpillar from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

Caterpillar Stock Up 0.9 %

In other news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total transaction of $5,981,258.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,857 shares in the company, valued at $3,470,347.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Caterpillar news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.04, for a total value of $2,008,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,203,127.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total transaction of $5,981,258.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,470,347.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 37,953 shares of company stock worth $9,514,484 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar stock opened at $223.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $115.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.60 and a twelve month high of $266.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $232.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.01.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 45.61%. The firm had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.71 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 21st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.94%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Further Reading

