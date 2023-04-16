Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 6,388 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEAGet Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,921 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,388 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 1.7% of Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 300.9% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 240.3% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $46.27 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.64. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.42 and a 12 month high of $47.84. The company has a market capitalization of $110.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

