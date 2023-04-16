Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,320 shares during the period. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ICSH. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $68,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $125,000. Blue Edge Capital LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $236,000.

Shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $50.20 on Friday. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.98 and a twelve month high of $50.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.07.

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

