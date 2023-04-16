Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,813 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up 0.7% of Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VNQ. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $529,864,000. Cowa LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 75,967.4% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,210,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 5,203,764 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7,735.2% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,834,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 1,810,799 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 38.9% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,791,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $143,628,000 after buying an additional 501,594 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.0% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,897,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $308,967,000 after buying an additional 416,748 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $81.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.23. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $74.66 and a 52 week high of $113.41. The company has a market capitalization of $32.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.87.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.